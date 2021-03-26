Rajkummar Rao says the magic of cinemas has returned with Roohi; Advises people to abide by COVID 19 norms

Rajkummar Rao opens up on the box office success of Roohi costarring Janhvi Kapoor and how the audience has lapped up the film after a drought of theatrical releases for the last year.

Rajkummar Rao is having a phenomenal year at the movies considering that his first Hollywood venture The White Tiger co-starring released and received a great response worldwide. Directed by acclaimed Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger scored a prestigious nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay in 93rd Academy Awards. Another Rajkummar starrer Roohi became the first major Hindi film theatrical release almost after a year since Covid-19 shook up the industry. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, Roohi was released on 11th March.

In a chat with Hindustan Times on Roohi, Rajkummar mentioned that he has been very excited about the release and the kind of love it’s getting from the audiences. Further adding to that he mentioned as a cinema lover he was also missing the experience of watching a film in theatres. With the kind of love Roohi is getting at the box office Rajkummar is happy that the magic of cinemas has returned with his release. Roohi paired Rajkummar for the first time with Janhvi Kapoor who has now joined the horror-comedy universe and has been highly appreciated for her portrayal of both the characters.

Our film doing well at the box office is a sign that our audiences are ready to watch films in theatres again. Rajkummar Rao

Although the film is doing well and still running at the cinemas, Rajkummar has advised the cine-goers to follow the right protocols and abide by the rules of precautionary measures that come under the guidelines being followed by cinema theaters. On the success of Roohi, Rajkummar said, “Our film doing well at the box office is a sign that our audiences are ready to watch films in theatres again.”

Roohi is helmed by Kaamyaab fame director Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. On other fronts, Rajkummar is currently working on the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Badhaai Ho titled Badhaai Do also co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. Rajkummar Rao will be seen playing the role of a tough cop in the film, while Bhumi will be portraying a PT teacher with dreams of making it into the National Handball team. The film does not have a release date yet, but reportedly, it could make it out to the big screen in 2021 itself.

