Rajkummar Rao says marrying Patralekhaa has changed things on 'subconscious level': Feel more complete now

It has been almost two months since Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa made our hearts flutter with their wedding photos. Since being married, the couple have returned to their busy schedules. Now, in a recent chat with ETimes, Rajkummar Rao got candid about his post-marriage life and what it's like.

As usual, the actor gushed over his wifey as he said, "It’s a beautiful feeling. I am so elated to be married to Patralekhaa. She is my best friend, the love of my life, my family and my everything." When asked if marriage has changed his outlook towards life, Rajkummar pointed out that he does feel more complete now.

"Something changes on a subconscious level. I feel more complete now. We are still getting used to the idea of being husband and wife. I love calling her wife now, just for fun, though," the actor said. Soon after their wedding in December, Rajkummar took off to shoot for a project. He will now get busy promoting his upcoming film Badhaai Do.

When asked if there are any new post marriage rituals that he follows with Patralekhaa, Rajkummar Rao said, "We are just the way we were. We talk to each other a lot throughout the day if we are out on our respective shoots. And we talk at length! Thanks to technology, we connect over video calls. People often say that after 11 years of being together, the desire to talk is not the same as it is in the first or second year of a relationship. With us, it’s the opposite. Our interactions and the span of our interactions have only increased."

Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao is wife Patralekhaa's part-time photographer and full-time admirer; See the HOT pic