Rajkummar Rao shares first look as Pritam Vidrohi from Bareilly Ki Barfi and GF Patralekha has some thoughts

Rajkummar Rao's character of Pritam Vidrohi was one of the most loved characters by the audiences for its dramatic transformation in the film.
Rajkummar Rao was in a mood for a throwback on Wednesday as he took to the gram to share his first ever look from Bareilly Ki Barfi. For the unversed, Rajkummar played the character of Pritam Vidrohi in the film opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon. His character was one of the most loved by the audiences for its dramatic transformation in the film. From a simple, small town boy to being super confident and stylish, Pritam was the highlight of the film. 

Sharing his first look, Rajkummar wrote, "HELLOO.. First look test for #BareillyKiBarfi. #PritamVidrohi. Thank you @ashwinyiyertiwari for sharing this. None of us knew PritamVidrohi would get so much love from you guys. GRATITUDE." His girlfriend and actress Patralekha was equally impressed, just as his fans. She replied saying, "Pritaaaaammmm I love him." 

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao created some noise on social media on Wednesday as he was trending on Twitter. The reason? Well, the actor will soon be seen in a cop avatar as he is set to star in a Telugu thriller titled HIT. The news delighted many fans. Produced by Dil Raju and Kuldeep Rathore, the Hindi version of the film will be helmed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who had also directed the original movie. 

Rajkummar said, "It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored, and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I am looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju."

