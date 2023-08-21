Rajkummar Rao shares happy picture with 'man of the hour' Sunny Deol; congratulates him on success of Gadar 2

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is currently the talk of the town. The film has raked in huge box office collections and is only growing stronger day by day. It has truly brought audiences back to the theaters and has received immense love from the public. The film industry has also come out in support of the film. Many stars including Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others have watched the film and shared their appreciation for Sunny. Now, Rajkummar Rao, who was recently seen in the show Guns & Gulaabs, has congratulated Sunny on the success of his film.

Rajkummar Rao congratulates Sunny Deol for Gadar 2 success

On Sunday, August 20, Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture with Sunny Deol. In the photo, Raj could be seen dressed in a green shirt and jeans, paired with glass, while Sunny donned a white shirt and a bucket hat. The two posed for the shot with their arms around each other and with huge smiles on their faces. They were seen standing inside a retail showroom. Along with the photo, Raj congratulated Sunny on the huge success of his film. In the caption, he wrote, “With the man of the hour himself @iamsunnydeol sir. So proud of you and your achievements sir. You deserve this and much more. आप आग नहीं क़हर हो। #Gadar2 Tara Singh and Tipu Tiger.” Have a look:

Fan reactions to Rajkummar Rao’s post with Sunny Deol

The fans were happy to see two such talented actors together and they urged them to work with each other in a film. One fan said, “My personally two favorite in same frame,” while another person wrote, “Gadar 3 mein Rajkummar Rao lelo.” A comment read, “Hand pump with Tipu Pana.” Others dropped red hearts and fire emojis in the comments.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film and is set against the backdrop of the India Pakistan war in 1971. Sunny has reprised his character of Tara Singh, while Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma are also playing their original characters. The film has collected around Rs 332 crore on the domestic box office. Rajkummar has also received rave reviews for his dark comedy crime thriller Guns & Gulaabs which is currently streaming on OTT.

