Rajkummar Rao shares a picture remembering his Omerta days

Actor Rajkummar Rao recalled his "Omerta" days in a throwback photograph he shared on social media.
Rajkummar took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie. In the picture he is seen sporting a heavy beard.

He captioned the image: "#Throwback #Omerta".

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Omerta" is a crime drama film directed by Hansal Mehta based on Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, British terrorist of Pakistani descent. It revolves around the 1994 kidnappings of Westerners in India for which Omar was arrested and.

Rajukummar was last seen on screen in "Made In China". He currently has a bag full of projects such as "Ludo", "RoohiAfza" and "Chhalaang".

The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel "The White Tiger".

