Rajkummar Rao shares the poster of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara'
On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that Sushant Singh Rajput's last film "Dil Bechara" will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, on July 24. Soon after, Rajkummar Rao shared a poster of the film on Instagram account.
The actor, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in his debut flick "Kai Po Che" and later "Raabta", captioned the poster of "Dil Bechara" with a red heart emoji.
Meanwhile, netizens seem unhappy with the decision to release the film on OTT, and they are demanding a theatrical release for quite some time now.
"Sad I was expecting this to be on big cinema," commented a user.
"We want it on the big screen," expressed another user.
"I was expecting a cinematic release," shared another user.
Netizens also thanked Rajkummar Rao for this gesture and called him a "self made star".
Also Read Sushant Singh Rajput's LAST film Dil Bechara to release digitally on THIS date; Sanjana Sanghi shares poster
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Brava Raj
Anonymous 57 minutes ago
Like late sush, rajkumar n ayushman they are also not getting gud films to show der talent. Yeh seniors unhe jeene nahi denge
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Good job Raj.