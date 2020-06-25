Rajkummar Rao shares the poster of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara'

"You'll be missed Bhai," Rajkummar Rao had written in his social media post on the day Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Now the actor has taken up the responsibility to promote Sushant's last film "Dil Bechara".

On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that Sushant Singh Rajput's last film "Dil Bechara" will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, on July 24. Soon after, Rajkummar Rao shared a poster of the film on Instagram account.

The actor, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in his debut flick "Kai Po Che" and later "Raabta", captioned the poster of "Dil Bechara" with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, netizens seem unhappy with the decision to release the film on OTT, and they are demanding a theatrical release for quite some time now.

"Sad I was expecting this to be on big cinema," commented a user.

"We want it on the big screen," expressed another user.

"I was expecting a cinematic release," shared another user.

Netizens also thanked Rajkummar Rao for this gesture and called him a "self made star".

Credits :IANS

