Rajkummar Rao shares the poster of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara'

"You'll be missed Bhai," Rajkummar Rao had written in his social media post on the day Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Now the actor has taken up the responsibility to promote Sushant's last film "Dil Bechara".
On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that Sushant Singh Rajput's last film "Dil Bechara" will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, on July 24. Soon after, Rajkummar Rao shared a poster of the film on Instagram account.

The actor, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in his debut flick "Kai Po Che" and later "Raabta", captioned the poster of "Dil Bechara" with a red heart emoji.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on

Meanwhile, netizens seem unhappy with the decision to release the film on OTT, and they are demanding a theatrical release for quite some time now.

"Sad I was expecting this to be on big cinema," commented a user.

"We want it on the big screen," expressed another user.

"I was expecting a cinematic release," shared another user.

Netizens also thanked Rajkummar Rao for this gesture and called him a "self made star".

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Brava Raj

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Like late sush, rajkumar n ayushman they are also not getting gud films to show der talent. Yeh seniors unhe jeene nahi denge

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Good job Raj.

