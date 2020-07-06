  1. Home
Rajkummar Rao shares a selfie to salute dreams and aspirations of everybody

Actor Rajkummar Rao says he has seen big dreams in life, and he salutes everyone elses aspirations.
2606 reads Mumbai
Rajkummar took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie he had clicked at the balcony. In the backdrop of the selfie, towering buildings can be seen in his selfie.

"In oonchi imaraton se oonche sapne dekhe hai mainai. Aapke, mere, hum sabke sapnon ko salaam. (From these tall buildings, I have seen big dream. Salute to yours, mine and everyone else's dreams)."

Actress Prachi Desai took to the actor's comment section and wrote: "Salaam".

His girlfriend, actress Patralekhaa, dropped a heart and hug emoji on the comment section.

Speaking about his work, Rajkummar was last seen on screen in "Made In China". He currently has a bag full of projects such as "Ludo", "RoohiAfza" and "Chhalaang".

The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel "The White Tiger"

Credits :IANS

