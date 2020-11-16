Rajkummar Rao shares a shirtless pic as he kicks off his next project and ladylove Patralekhaa finds it LIT

Rajkummar Rao, who has several good projects in his kitty, has begun the preparation for his next project Check out the picture.

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood and his body of work proves the same. With several hits to his credit, the Stree star has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. It goes without saying that the talented actor goes to extra lengths in order to get into the skin of his roles and perfectly justifies each character he does. Rajkummar was recently seen in Chhalaang and Ludo and the actor has been garnering much love and appreciation for his performances.

And now, the Bareilly Ki Barfi star is all geared up for his next project and is prepping up hard for his upcoming venture. As we speak of this, the actor has shared a stunning shirtless picture of himself on his Instagram, teasing his fans for his new venture. Alongside the picture, he wrote, नया किरदार, नयी तैयारी।.” In the picture, the dashing actor can be seen flaunting his ripped and toned back. The picture has left his B-Town friends and his girlfriend Patralekhaa in awe as they were quick to take a note of it and dropped comments. Patralekhaa commented with a burning fire emoji along with heart in the eyes emoji.

Check out Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram post:

While Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “I can see it.” Amit Sadh commented, “Big Back.” To note, the actor will be seen in Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The film is a sequel to the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho. Besides this, Rajkummar will also be, reportedly, stepping into the shoes of Dharmendra in the Chupke Chupke remake

