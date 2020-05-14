  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rajkummar Rao shares some words of wisdom on social media

Actor Rajkummar Rao has shared a few words of wisdom along with a new picture he has shared on Instagram.
15204 reads Mumbai
Rajkummar Rao shares some words of wisdom on social mediaRajkummar Rao shares some words of wisdom on social media
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In the photograph Rajkummar sits in the balcony in a maroon T-shirt, stretching his body.

"Jab jaago tab savera. Par jaagna zaroori hai (When you wake up, it's morning. But waking up is important)," he captioned the image.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

जब जागो तब सवेरा। पर जागना ज़रूरी है।

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on

Recently, Rajkummar shared how he shed "extra weight" by going cleanshaven amid the lockdown. He took to Instagram and shared a ‘before and after' video of himself. In the clip, he is first seen flaunting a beard and, moments later, he is seen cleanshaven.

On the acting front, Rajkummar was last seen on screen in "Made In China".

He has his plate full with movies coming up, including National Award-winning director Hardik Mehta's "Roohi Afzana", Anurag Basu's "Ludo" and Hansal Mehta's "Chhalaang".

Also Read Rajkummar Rao shed some extra weight and is summer ready

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement