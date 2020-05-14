Rajkummar Rao shares some words of wisdom on social media

Actor Rajkummar Rao has shared a few words of wisdom along with a new picture he has shared on Instagram.

In the photograph Rajkummar sits in the balcony in a maroon T-shirt, stretching his body.

"Jab jaago tab savera. Par jaagna zaroori hai (When you wake up, it's morning. But waking up is important)," he captioned the image.

Recently, Rajkummar shared how he shed "extra weight" by going cleanshaven amid the lockdown. He took to Instagram and shared a ‘before and after' video of himself. In the clip, he is first seen flaunting a beard and, moments later, he is seen cleanshaven.

On the acting front, Rajkummar was last seen on screen in "Made In China".

He has his plate full with movies coming up, including National Award-winning director Hardik Mehta's "Roohi Afzana", Anurag Basu's "Ludo" and Hansal Mehta's "Chhalaang".

