Rajkummar Rao shares a thoughtful message on hard work; Here's what wifey Patralekhaa has to say

Trapped to Kai Po Che, Rajkummar Rao has made a prominent mark in the film industry and continues to entertain his fans with incredible performances. Apart from impressing fans with his films, Rajkummar Rao keeps them entertained with interesting posts and pictures. Recently, the actor took to his social media handle and shared a wonderful selfie. While sharing the close-up picture, the ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ actor shared a thoughtful message on hard work and gained his fans’ attention. “The only kind of Work which nobody can ever take away from you is HardWork,” he wrote along with a heart emoticon.

The actor’s post captivated his fans’ hearts and they bombarded the comment section with their opinions. One of the social media users wrote, “Quite true,” while another one said, “Damn straight”. Among various comments, wifey Patralekhaa also shared her view. She agreed with Rajkummar and said “True”. For those unaware, the power couple Patralekhaa and Rajkummar often appreciate each other’s work and engage in banter on social media. Not only this, but they also drop adorable comments on posts and leave their fans in complete awe.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the family drama Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar. In the film, Bhumi Pednekar essays the role of a lesbian woman, while Rajkummar Rao portrays a gay character, however, the two decide to marry each other to hide their true selves from their families. He will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkummar and Janhvi will be collaborating after their horror-comedy Roohi.

