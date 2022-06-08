Rajkummar Rao shares a throwback VIDEO with his 'best dancing partner' Patralekhaa; Fans call them 'goals'

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the cutest couples on the block. The duo knows how to set the internet on fire with their social media PDA. After being in a relationship with each other for around 11 years, they tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Chandigarh in the presence of family members last year. Fans adore their chemistry, and their frequent social media PDA leave their admirers speechless.

A few hours back, Rajkummar shared an unseen throwback video with his wifey Patralekhaa on his social media handle. Sharing the video, the Badhaai Do actor captioned it: "When your partner is also your best dancing partner. @patralekhaa," he also added a red heart emoji. In the video, the duo is seen happily grooving to the iconic song Sapne Mein Milti Hai from the movie Satya.

Soon after, their fans took to the comments section and poured love for the couple. A user wrote: "Rab ne bana di Jody," while another user said: "this is soo wholesome" Farah Khan also dropped a hilarious comment and wrote: "I missing this.. get married again." Huma Quereshi added: "Excuse me .. I want party credit for this one !!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkummar and Janhvi will be collaborating after their horror-comedy Roohi. He also has Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar. Next, he will also star in the remake of the Telugu film Hit – The First Case alongside Sanya Malhotra. Whereas, Patralekhaa will be seen in the upcoming movie Phule opposite Pratik Gandhi, in which, they will essay the role of social activists and reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Savitribai Phule. The actress will also feature in Amazon Prime Videos' web series, Gulkanda Tales alongside Kunal Kemmu.

