Rajkummar Rao shed some extra weight and is summer ready
Rajkummar took to Instagram, where he shared a before and after video of himself. In the clip, he is first seen flaunting a beard and, moments later, he is seen clean shaved.
Giving a hilarious caption, Rajkummar wrote: "Shed the extra weight. Got my summer game on. What's yours? #BreakTheBeard@break_the_beard."
Shed the extra weight. Got my summer game on. What’s yours? #BreakTheBeard @break_the_beard .. . . . . #Lockdown2020 #Lockdown3 #LockdownExtended #StayHomeStaySafe #StayGroomed #FreshLook #NewStyle #ShoYoMo #MoBro #MoWisdom #ThePerfectMo #FeelFresh #StacheLove #MoBroGrooming #GrowYourMo #NewVibe #GroomedIsIn #Moustache #ShaveLikeAMan #MensGrooming #MenStyle #MensFashion #ShaveLikeAGentleman
In April, Rajkummar's girlfriend, actress Patralekhaa, shared a video on Instagram where the "Trapped" actor was seen giving her a haircut with a trimmer.
On the acting front, Rajkummar was last seen on screen in "Made In China".
The National Award-winning actor has his kitty full with movies coming up, including Dinesh Vijan's "Roohi Afzana", Anurag Basu's "Ludo" and Hansal Mehta's "Chhalaang" among others.
Also Read Rajkummar Rao turns hair stylist for girlfriend Patralekhaa amid lockdown and gives major couple goals; WATCH
Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.