Rajkummar Rao singing Maeri during his wedding reception had the bride Patralekhaa cheering for him; WATCH

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are happily married for around 2 months now and they are enjoying every bit of their married life. It was a destination wedding for the lovebirds in Chandigarh, who tied the knot in the presence of family and close friends. In fact, the pics and videos from their wedding ceremonies were a treat to the fans. While Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have reinstated faith in true love, the Kai Po Che star has once again shared a beautiful video from his wedding reception wherein he was seen singing his favourite song on the stage.

In the video, Rajkummar was seen dressed in a black tuxedo and was seen taking over the stage with his Stree co-star Abhishek Banerjee and another friend. Rajkummar and Abhishek were seen every moment on the stage as they song Palash Sen’s popular track Maeri. This isn’t all. He soon broke into doing a bhangra in the middle of the performance and got his bride Patralekhaa cheering for him with excitement. In the caption, Rajkummar revisited that beautiful evening and wrote, “#Maaeri @patralekhaa हमारी शादी की ये सुहानी शाम। Sing for the people you love. कहते हैं गाना आए या ना आए गाना चाहिए specially जब वो एक impromptu singing session बन जाए। Thank you @tusharjoshiii you super talented boy, for letting us sing one of our favourite hindi songs” along with heart emoticon.

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao’s post here:

Soon the video was inundated with love from fans and friends. While Ayushmann Khurrana and Siddhant Chaturvedi were all hearts for Rajkummar’s performance, Patralekhaa took to the comment section and wrote, “Cutieeeeee” with heart emoticons.