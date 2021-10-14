Rajkummar Rao to star in Anubhav Sinha's hard hitting social drama 'Bheed' backed by Bhushan Kumar

Actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to team up with director Anubhav Sinha for his next film titled Bheed. The announcement came in today and well, fans of Rajkummar Rao were left excited to see him collaborate with the director of films like Mulk, Thappad and more. Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav jointly, Bheed starring Rajkummar in the lead will be a hard-hitting social drama. The subject, much like the filmmaker’s previous works, is an everyday issue that often gets brushed under the carpet.

Announcing the next project, Rajkummar shares his excitement saying, "I am thrilled to be working with Anubhav Sinha. It's a matter of great honour and privilege to collaborate with a filmmaker who has such a distinct voice. Reuniting with Bhushan Kumar feels like coming back on home turf after the success of Ludo last year. I have always found myself gravitating towards stories that trigger conversation. Even as an entertainer, I want my work to get people thinking. This is an important subject and the character needs me to stretch myself as an artist, beyond my comfort zone. I can’t wait to start shooting and lose myself in this universe." The socio-political drama starring Rajkummar will be shot across Lucknow, where Sinha recently conducted an elaborate recce. Bheed is expected to go on floors in November.

Talking about bringing yet another hard-hitting drama after Thappad, Mulk, Sinha tells us, "Bheed is one of those titles that the whole team jumps at the moment you propose it. To me, casting was crucial. Raj is a very intriguing actor. He is one of the very few actors who can be so successfully transparent in a story. There always was a keen desire to work with him and I am looking forward to it. I am honoured to have a solid collaborator like Bhushan on my side who is such a strong pillar and a sturdy sounding board."

Bhushan and Anubhav's last collab, Thappad manages to start a conversation. Now, they are back again for Bheed. Talking about it, Bhushan Kumar says, "Anubhav and I have a long-standing relationship since Tum Bin. And every outing together is even more exciting than the last one. Thappad is a film I am incredibly proud of and I can’t wait for Bheed to kick off. It’s another of Anubhav’s deeply stirring stories and I am so proud to join hands with him yet again on this one. Raj is a wonderful actor and I can’t think of anyone better to pull off a film like this."

Meanwhile, besides this, Rajkummar also will be seen next in Hum Do Hamare Do with Kriti Sanon. The trailer of the film recently was released and it managed to leave everyone in awe. Apart from Rajkummar and Kriti, it also stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal. The film showcases how a man adopts parents in an attempt to get married to a girl he loves. The film is backed by Dinesh Vijan and will release on Disney+Hotstar on October 29, 2021.

