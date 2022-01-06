Rajkummar Rao to star in 'Srikanth Bolla', biopic of visually impaired industrialist backed by Bhushan Kumar

Rajkummar Rao has been roped to star in the biopic of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The announcement was made on Thursday on the official Twitter handle of T-Series. The movie is a biopic of an industrialist who did not let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries spearheaded by Ravi Kanth Mantha. This story of the film has been penned by Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu. Its shooting will commence in July 2022.

“Proud to announce a biopic on the inspiring story of visually impaired industrialist, #SrikanthBolla. Starring @RajkummarRao& directed by #TusharHiranandani. Produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar @nidhiparmar,” read the announcement of the film on Twitter. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The inspiring story of Srikanth Bolla will be helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by T-Series & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP.

Rajkummar talked about his character in the film and said, "Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration! It's indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring person who has been through a lot of hardships and despite that has risen like a phoenix! I am really looking forward to playing Srikant. I'm happy to collaborate with Bhushan sir yet again on this compelling project."

Talking about such an amazing persona with an inspiring story, filmmaker Bhushan Kumar shared, "Srikanth Bolla's story testifies the very proverb of acing against the odds. Having faced so many challenges since birth, yet not letting anything hamper his dreams - his journey is truly inspirational. And it's indeed a privilege to be associated with a person like him. The personality of this character is such that only an actor of a calibre like Rajkummar Rao can justify it and we are happy to have such a fine actor on board.”

The plot of the film revolves around Srikanth who hails from a small, nondescript village in rural Andhra Pradesh. Born blind to poor, uneducated parents, Srikanth faced immense opposition and struggle early in life right from his birth to fighting a long-standing legal battle with the state after class 10 to opt science stream. However, Srikanth always had bigger dreams, he not only cleared his tenth and twelfth standard exams with flying colours but also managed to be the first international blind student to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.

