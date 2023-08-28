Rajkummar Rao starrer Sri to release in December; Tushar Hiranandani reveals WHY

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most versatile and talented actors in Bollywood. He bagged the National Award early in his career for Shahid and has since delivered several acclaimed performances. One of the most anticipated movies of his career has to be Sri, which is based on the life of blind entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla. The movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and has intrigued the viewers since its announcement.

Rajkummar Rao's Sri gets a new release date

In an interview with The Indian Express, the Saand Ki Aankh director has revealed that he has decided to push Sri's release date. “The film will now release sometime in December,” he said. When queried about the reason, Tushar said: “I can’t compete with Shah Rukh Khan.” Shah Rukh's action thriller movie Jawan will be hitting the big screen on September 7. It was earlier slated to be released in June. The movie is directed by Atlee Kumar and also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in it

Meanwhile, Sri has Rajkummar essaying the role of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. A founder of Bollant Industries, Srikant was the first international blind student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In December, another SRK movie will hit the silver screen. That is Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki which will release during the Christmas week of December.

Rajkummar Rao's work front

Raj was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's social drama Bheed. It was based on the migrant crisis during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. Despite having an amazing star cast, and a strong storyline, the film failed at the box office. On OTT, Rajkummar appeared in Raj and DK's crime drama series Guns & Gulaabs. The series also stars Gaurav Adarsh, Dulquer Salmaan, and Gulshan Devaiah. Raj has also started filming for the horror comedy Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from these, he will be collaborating with Janhvi Kapoor for the second time in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. He also signed a movie titled Bachpan Ka Pyar which will be produced by Anubhav Sinha.