Rajkummar Rao to start filming for Hindi remake of ‘Hit’ second schedule from October 20: Report

Rajkummar Rao is currently on a roll while promoting his upcoming film ‘Hum Do Humare Do’ alongside Kriti Sanon. The film will have a direct to OTT release. Rajkummar has several films lined up including the Hindi remake of Telugu thriller ‘Hit’ which stars Sanya Malhotra in the leading part. According to a report in ETimes, Rajkummar will start shooting for the second schedule of the film from October 20 in Mumbai. A source told the daily, “The team has already started working for its Mumbai schedule and Rajkummar Rao will start shooting from tomorrow (October 20) for the same."

Rajkummar in a recent chat with Midday spoke about ‘Hum Do Humaare Do’ and said, “When I first heard the story, I wondered, ‘Why can’t it become a norm in India as well?’ There are so many lonely old people out there, and so many lonely [youngsters]. They can come together to become a family. We aren’t trying to be preachy with this film, but it’s possible that lonely people can complete each other by simply being together”. Director Abhishek Jain had also spoken about the unique concept of the film and said, “The concept about adopting parents was novel. If people are less privileged and are abandoned, does society give them the option of adopting parents? That was the idea and that’s how it started”.

Abhishek further said, “Japan is a country that has the greatest number of old people and there are young people who are adopting old people”. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on October 29.

