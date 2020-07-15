Rajkummar Rao to step into Vishwak Sen's shoes as he gets set to star in Hindi remake of Telugu thriller HIT

Produced by Dil Raju and Kuldeep Rathore, the Hindi version of HIT will star Rajkummar Rao and will be helmed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu who had directed the original.

While the coronavirus crisis continues to cast a gloom for the film and television industry, there is one exciting news that seems to have delighted netizens. Earlier this year, just before the lockdown ensured that we all stayed indoors, a Telugu thriller HIT starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma turned out to be a winner at the box office. However, it's theatrical run was cut short by the lockdown and now the big news is that the film is all set to be remade in Hindi.

Stepping into Vishwak's shoes will be 'Newton' actor Rajkummar Rao as a cop in this mystery thriller. Produced by Dil Raju and Kuldeep Rathore, the Hindi version of the film will be helmed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who had also directed the original movie. Rajkummar is equally excited about playing the part. "It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored, and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I am looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju," the actor told Mumbai Mirror.

Director Sailesh Kolanu also revealed the reason behind casting Rajkummar. He said, "The first case of HIT tells the story of a police officer who is constantly fighting a battle with his past and his present. So it’s a troubled character. I wanted to cast someone who can bring that darkness to the role and still make the audience root for him with a matured performance. I felt Raj can evoke that kind of response. I have been following Rajkummar’s work ever since I watched Shaitaan. He is a terrific actor and has managed to surprise us every time with his performances. I am really excited to be working with Rajkummar Rao and Dil Raju Sir on this project."

Apart from the remake, there is also a possibility that the film could be developed into a bigger investigative series franchise as the original Telugu film is also getting its own sequel.

