  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rajkummar Rao to step into Vishwak Sen's shoes as he gets set to star in Hindi remake of Telugu thriller HIT

Produced by Dil Raju and Kuldeep Rathore, the Hindi version of HIT will star Rajkummar Rao and will be helmed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu who had directed the original.
5792 reads Mumbai
News,Rajkummar RaoRajkummar Rao to step into Vishwak Sen's shoes as he gets set to star in Hindi remake of Telugu thriller HIT
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While the coronavirus crisis continues to cast a gloom for the film and television industry, there is one exciting news that seems to have delighted netizens. Earlier this year, just before the lockdown ensured that we all stayed indoors, a Telugu thriller HIT starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma turned out to be a winner at the box office. However, it's theatrical run was cut short by the lockdown and now the big news is that the film is all set to be remade in Hindi.  

Stepping into Vishwak's shoes will be 'Newton' actor Rajkummar Rao as a cop in this mystery thriller. Produced by Dil Raju and Kuldeep Rathore, the Hindi version of the film will be helmed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who had also directed the original movie. Rajkummar is equally excited about playing the part. "It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored, and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I am looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju," the actor told Mumbai Mirror. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The best gift that you can give yourself is hard-work & discipline. Make these two, your best friends for life.

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on

Director Sailesh Kolanu also revealed the reason behind casting Rajkummar. He said, "The first case of HIT tells the story of a police officer who is constantly fighting a battle with his past and his present. So it’s a troubled character. I wanted to cast someone who can bring that darkness to the role and still make the audience root for him with a matured performance. I felt Raj can evoke that kind of response. I have been following Rajkummar’s work ever since I watched Shaitaan. He is a terrific actor and has managed to surprise us every time with his performances. I am really excited to be working with Rajkummar Rao and Dil Raju Sir on this project." 

Apart from the remake, there is also a possibility that the film could be developed into a bigger investigative series franchise as the original Telugu film is also getting its own sequel.  

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement