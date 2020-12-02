Rajkummar Rao sweats out in the gym and his Badhaai Do co star Bhumi Pednekar can see the results; See PIC

Rajkummar Rao, who is currently in Chandigarh shooting for his film with Kriti Sanon, has dropped his stunning gym picture with a motivation note and is shelling out some major fitness goals.

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood and his impressive body of work proves the same. The actor, who has many interesting projects in his kitty, is currently in Chandigarh shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s next with Kriti Sanon and Aparshakti Khurana. Amid this, he is leaving no chance to make his fans gush about his stunning pictures. And now, going by his latest social media post, it is evident that the Stree star is ensuring to get a toned physique for his forthcoming projects and is sweating it out in the gym. Interestingly his Badhaai Do co-star Bhumi Pednekar is all praises for it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Bareilly Ki Barfi star has shared a stunning picture of himself wherein he can be seen striking a perfect pose in the gym. Alongside the photo, he has penned an inspirational note. He wrote, “बचपन में सुना था मेहनत का फल मीठा होता है और फल जितना मीठा खाना है, मेहनत उतनी ही करनी होती है। #Beमेहनती।“ In the photo, Rajkummar looked dapper in a maroon ganji and black shorts while flaunting his chiselled body. While agreeing with him, Bhumi wrote, “I see it happening.”

Check out Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Rajkummar Rao will be collaborating with Bhumi for the first time in Badhaai Do and the latter is very excited to share the silver screen with the talented actor. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the movie is a sequel of the National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho that featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

Besides this, the actor also has Roohi Afzana co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in the pipeline.

Read Also: Priyanka Chopra finds cheerleader in Rajkummar Rao as she preps for lavish brunch; Nick Jonas is all hearts

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Share your comment ×