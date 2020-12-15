Rajkummar Rao sweats out in the gym to get ‘new look & body’ for Badhaai Do; Says ‘Work in Progress’

Rajkummar Rao, who is gearing up for his next film Badhaai Do, recently took to his Instagram to share his stunning picture from the gym and it will surely give you all major fitness goals.

The handsome hunk Rajkummar Rao has teamed up with Bhumi Pednekar for the upcoming film Badhaai Do and the actor, who is known for his versatility, is prepping up hard for the film. Going by his social media, it is evident that he is currently working on his body and has been sweating it out in the gym of late. It seems like the Stree star is undergoing a significant body transformation to get into the skin of his role and his recent post proves the same.

Taking to his Instagram, the 36-year-old actor has shared a stunning shirtless picture of himself from the gym. In the photo, he was seen working out with dumbles to tone his muscles. One simply cannot miss his washboard abs and pumped-up muscles that are pretty much visible in the picture. Alongside the photo, he wrote, “#WorkInProgress #NEWतन To get a new look for a new character, need to get a new body and a new mindset. #BadhaiDo #Beमेहनती.” His fans are in awe of his latest picture as they have dropped their love-filled comments on the picture. One of the users said, “Wah.” Another wrote, “Hero.”

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, talking about Badhaai Do, the film marks Bhumi’s first outing with Rajkummar. The movie has been directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and is a sequel to the National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho that had Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.

Besides this, the Ludo star also has Dinesh Vijan’s next with Kriti Sanon and Aparshakti Khurana and Roohi Afzana co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in the pipeline.

