Rajkummar Rao takes hilarious dig at Janhvi Kapoor’s nepotism joke; actress reacts, ‘Is that a taunt to me?’

Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are gearing up for their upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi, slated to release on May 31. Janhvi portrays a doctor-turned-cricketer, aided by her husband, played by Rajkummar Rao. Recently, Janhvi made a playful remark about nepotism, prompting a fitting response from Rajkummar.

Janhvi Kapoor responded to his comeback by asking if it was meant as a taunt directed at her.

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's fun banter on nepotism

Janhvi Kapoor reminisced about her school days, recalling an incident where she was part of a choir but had her microphone intentionally turned off while performing because of her inability to sing well.

During a conversation with Mirchi Plus, she said, "The mic in front of my face was switched off intentionally. The woman said ‘Janhvi ke saamne vale mic ko off karo (Switch off the mic in front of Janhvi.)’."

Rajkummar Rao responded with a perfect retort to her nepotism joke, surprising Janhvi with his answer. He replied, “Fir toh theek hai. Fir toh kaash zindagi mein bhi hum bahut saare mics off kar pate (Then it’s okay. Then I wish we had the ability to switch off many other mics).”

Janhvi, taken aback, asked, “Is that a taunt to me?” Rajkummar reassured her that it wasn't, reminding her that they were working together for the second time after Roohi which was released in 2022.

More about Mr & Mrs Mahi

Meanwhile, the duo is gearing up to captivate audiences with their upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi. They are actively promoting the movie, aiming to win over the hearts of the audience. Under the direction of Sharan Sharma, Mr & Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. They were earlier seen together in the horror comedy Roohi.

The film centers around a female doctor portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor, who is encouraged by her husband, played by Rajkummar Rao, to pursue cricket as her profession. Janhvi underwent rigorous training for two years for her role in the film. Originally slated for an April release, the sports drama is now scheduled to hit theaters on May 31, 2024.

