Rajkummar Rao talks about Badhaai Do being underrated; Reveals doing films where his 'heart was not there'

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most versatile actors in the industry today. He made his acting debut with the anthology Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010 but gained success in Abhishek Kapoor's social drama film Kai Po Che!. Rajkummar is currently gearing up for the release of HIT: The First Case, which is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu thriller with the same name. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead and is directed by Sailesh Kolanu who also helmed the original film.



Now, in a recent interview with India Today, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor talked about how he has done films where his heart wasn't there. Rajkummar added that nobody can guarantee that the films that are being made will make 100 crores or 200 crores at the box office as nobody knows that game nor the formula. The actor said, "What we know is how to make a film with the utmost sincerity and to really give the film whatever you have. That's what makes me happy. I want to go back home after a day's work and think 'you know, I did something good today.' And I feel that I want to feel content doing that job. So I'm gonna just be in that process forever. I started with that. Films like Shahid, Newton, LSD made me happy." Rajkummar said that in between, he chose maybe one or two films, where his heart was not there and he will not be doing that anymore. He added that he will do films where he wants to be happy being on the set.



Further, the actor talked about Badhaai Do being underrated and said that there are some films that are meant for life, while are meant for the weekend and a week, and then the audience forgets about it after two years. "I'm not saying because these are my films. In other films like The Godfather, you know, these films will be there for life, people will be watching them even after 100 years. Similarly, with my films like Shahid or Sanya Malhotra's Pagglait, you know, people will be watching it even after we are gone. So yes, you have to make your choices," Rao said.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi, Bheed, Monica, O My Darling, and Guns And Gulaabs.

