Rajkummar Rao tells how he got to know about his mom's death: 'Patralekhaa mam wants to talk to you'

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most promising actors in B-Town who has proven his bankability on numerous occasions. He has mixed it up well by being a part of commercially successful films like Kai Po Che, Stree and Queen and critically acclaimed films like Shahid, Newton, Badhaai Do, Trapped, Citylights, Ludo and Bareilly Ki Barfi. The actor is taking up multiple movie consignments and has around half a dozen films, up in line for release. The actor married his long time love and Citylights co-star Patralekhaa in November last year and since then, they live a happy and peaceful life together.

The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor, in his recent conversation with Mashable India, talked in length about his personal and professional life. In the segment ‘The Bombay Journey’, host Siddharth Aalambayan asked Rajkummar about his experience working in Newton. While answering, Rajkummar recalled his mother, who sadly passed away while the filming of that film was underway. He affirmed that he was too close to her and that it was too hard. The actor said that he still didn’t feel something like that has actually happened and that he prefers to believe that she is there, only that they haven’t talked for a while.

He continued, “I remember I gave a shot and was exiting from the frame. I saw a boy running to me and I was like why is he entering while the shot is still on. The boy said, ‘Patralekhaa mam wants to talk to you’ and that’s how I got to know”. The flight journey was difficult and he had to get back on sets the very next day. He admitted that he often lost control over his emotions while giving the shot but he knew he had to act since that’s what his mother wanted too, who took pride in the fact that her son was an actor.

Rajkummar Rao is busy with a number of films under his kitty. After being a part of a critically acclaimed movie like Badhaai Do this year, his upcoming films include the remake of the Telugu film Hit – The First Case alongside Sanya Malhotra, presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Mr. Aur Mrs. Mahi alongside Janhvi Kapoor, which is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Apart from these films, he will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 and Hansal Mehta’s Swagat Hai.

