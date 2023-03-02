Rajkummar Rao to bring the ‘inspiring story’ of Srikanth Bolla on the big screen this September; Teaser out

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has always given some of the best performances in his films and it wouldn’t be wrong to call him a versatile actor. The actor was all set to headline Srikanth Bolla’s biopic which was announced sometime back and today the actor shared the first teaser of the film. Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that the film titled Sri has roped in Jyothika and Alaya F to play two key roles in the Srikanth Bolla biopic. Scroll down to watch the teaser.

Rajkummar Rao shares teaser of Sri

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao shared the teaser of the biopic of Srikanth Bolla, titled Sri. The teaser has the voiceover of the actor wherein he says “Main andha zaroor hu, par main dekh sakta hu…Sapne! Aur sapne main bahut bade dekhta hu.” The looks of the actor has not been revealed yet but we bet this must have created a lot of excitement around the film. Sharing this teaser, Rajkummar announced the release date of the film which is 15th September 2023! The moment the actor dropped the teaser, fans started showering love in the comments section. In fact, his wife Patralekhaa too took to the comments section and praised the teaser.

Check out the teaser:

Rajkummar Rao's work front

The actor was last seen in Monica O My Darling which also starred Huma Qureshi in a pivotal role. The actor won a lot of praise for his performance in the film and recently bagged the best actor award.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jyothika and Alaya F join Rajkummar Rao in Srikanth Bolla biopic; Filming begins this month