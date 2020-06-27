  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rajkummar Rao treats fans with a childhood picture of Patralekhaa

Actor Rajkummar Rao has shared a couple of childhood photographs of himself and his actress-girlfriend Patralekhaa on Instagram.
7240 reads Mumbai
Rajkummar Rao treats fans with a childhood picture of PatralekhaaRajkummar Rao treats fans with a childhood picture of Patralekhaa
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"Baal kalakaar @patralekhaa," he captioned the images.

The actor has been sharing many throwback pictures lately. He recently recalled his "Omerta" days in a throwback photograph he shared on social media. In the Instagram selfie, he sports a thick beard.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

बाल कलाकार @patralekhaa

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on

He also posted that he is missing work and is waiting for his director to say "action".

Rajukummar was last seen on screen in "Made In China". He currently has a bag full of projects such as "Ludo", "RoohiAfza" and "Chhalaang".

The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel "The White Tiger".

Also Read Rajkummar Rao shares a picture remembering his Omerta days

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement