Rajkummar Rao turns hair stylist for girlfriend Patralekhaa amid lockdown and gives major couple goals; WATCH

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, after Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Rajkummar Rao turns a hairstylist for his girlfriend Patralekhaa as he trims her hair.

Amid the lockdown, everyone has been trying to use the best of this quarantine period by spending some quality time with families and loved ones. Among all, Bollywood celebrities who are generally busy with their shoot are making the best use of this time at home. While some are helping their loved ones with the household chores, some are potting plants together. But the majority of them are turning hairstylists for each other. Due to the lockdown, everything has been shut including the salons.

After , , Sunny Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao has turned a hairstylist for his girlfriend Patralekhaa. In the video shared by Patralekhaa, we can see the Stree actor trimming his girlfriend's hair with so much dedication but with the help of Patralekhaa who is guiding him on how to trim it. The two give major couple goals by doing so. Sharing the video, Patralekhaa wrote, "जहाँ चाह वहाँ राह @rajkummar_rao." As soon as Patralekhaa posted the video, fans have been showering with wonderful comments. While some called them a 'fabulous couple' some commented, "Made for each other".

For the uninitiated, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been very open about their relationship all along. The two worked together in Hansal Mehta's 2014 directorial "Citylights". The lovebirds keep posting photos together every now and then.

Check out the video here:

On the work front, Rajkummar will be seen in Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do is a family comedy that revolves around an unlikely relationship and promises double the fun and emotions. He will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan's untitled film starring Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia. The film was all set to roll out in March 2020 but amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, especially in Maharashtra, the entire team has now pushed the shoot for the project. He will also be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Rohit Suresh Saraf.

