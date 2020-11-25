  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rajkummar Rao urges fans to 'never forget why you started' & shares a monochrome pic; GF Patralekhaa loves it

Rajkummar Rao has shared an intense monochrome photo of himself and his girlfriend Patralekhaa is all praises for it. Check out her reaction.
23635 reads Mumbai
Rajkummar RaoRajkummar Rao urges fans to 'never forget why you started' & shares a monochrome pic; GF Patralekhaa loves it
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Rajkummar Rao is currently riding high on the success of his recently released films Chhalaang and Ludo. He has been garnering love and appreciation for his performance in both the flicks. Now, the talented actor is gearing up for his next film Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Amid this, he has also been stealing hearts on social media, courtesy his amazing posts. He often shares his alluring pictures on his Instagram. And needless to say, each time he drops a picture, his ladylove Patralekhaa is left awestruck.

As we speak of this, the Stree actor has shared his stunning monochrome photo. In the photo, he looked dapper in a black printed sweater and one simply cannot miss his expressions. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Never forget Why you started,” followed by a heart emoticon. The Bareilly Ki Barfi star can be seen mulling over something as he poses for a candid picture. To note, Patralekhaa was quick to take a note of it and commented, “Ufff.”

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram post:

Previously, he has shared a shirtless picture as he kicked off his next project and his girlfriend praised it with a burning fire emoji. Meanwhile, talking about Rajkummar’s work front, he has several interesting projects in his kitty. He has Badhaai Do that is a sequel to the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho in the pipeline.

He will also be seen in a film with Kriti Sanon and Aparshakti Khurana. Besides this, Rajkummar  will also be reportedly stepping into the shoes of Dharmendra in the Chupke Chupke remake.

Read Also: Bhumi Pednekar on working with Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Do: I was waiting for the right script

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Rajkummar Rao Instagram

You may like these
Rajkummar Rao shares a shirtless pic as he kicks off his next project and ladylove Patralekhaa finds it LIT
Rajkummar Rao turns hair stylist for girlfriend Patralekhaa amid lockdown and gives major couple goals; WATCH
Arjun Kapoor had a gala time discussing 'films, shows, politics, travel' with Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa
Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa’s endearing vacay photos; Check it out
Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Ayushmann Khurrana, Patralekhaa, Ekta Kapoor & other celebs send their wishes
Lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa clicked walking hand in hand at the Mumbai airport; see pics
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement