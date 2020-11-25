Rajkummar Rao urges fans to 'never forget why you started' & shares a monochrome pic; GF Patralekhaa loves it

Rajkummar Rao has shared an intense monochrome photo of himself and his girlfriend Patralekhaa is all praises for it. Check out her reaction.

Actor Rajkummar Rao is currently riding high on the success of his recently released films Chhalaang and Ludo. He has been garnering love and appreciation for his performance in both the flicks. Now, the talented actor is gearing up for his next film Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Amid this, he has also been stealing hearts on social media, courtesy his amazing posts. He often shares his alluring pictures on his Instagram. And needless to say, each time he drops a picture, his ladylove Patralekhaa is left awestruck.

As we speak of this, the Stree actor has shared his stunning monochrome photo. In the photo, he looked dapper in a black printed sweater and one simply cannot miss his expressions. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Never forget Why you started,” followed by a heart emoticon. The Bareilly Ki Barfi star can be seen mulling over something as he poses for a candid picture. To note, Patralekhaa was quick to take a note of it and commented, “Ufff.”



Previously, he has shared a shirtless picture as he kicked off his next project and his girlfriend praised it with a burning fire emoji. Meanwhile, talking about Rajkummar’s work front, he has several interesting projects in his kitty. He has Badhaai Do that is a sequel to the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho in the pipeline.

He will also be seen in a film with Kriti Sanon and Aparshakti Khurana. Besides this, Rajkummar will also be reportedly stepping into the shoes of Dharmendra in the Chupke Chupke remake. Read Also: Bhumi Pednekar on working with Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Do: I was waiting for the right script

Credits :Rajkummar Rao Instagram

