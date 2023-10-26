Rajkummar Rao urges youth to vote as he gets appointed National Icon of Election Commission of India

Rajkummar Rao is considered to be one of the finest actors in Bollywood of his generation. The National Award-winning actor has proved his mettle in films like Shahid, Newton, and Stree among others. Recently, the Election Commission of India (EIC) appointed him as the National Icon. On that occasion, he had a special message for the youth.

Rajkummar Rao urges youth to vote as he becomes the National Icon of EIC

Rajkummar Rao was recently appointed as the National Icon of the Election Commission of India. According to News18, the actor urged the youth to vote. He said that coming from a city, he has seen that a lot of people do not turn up to vote. He emphasized that the feeling of participating in democracy and forming a government is "the best feeling."

Rao then urged everyone to spread the message to vote. The Stree actor stated that it's pointless to complain later when things don't work out. In his speech, the actor compared the feeling of not voting to the moment when people don't turn up to watch his movies.

Interestingly, Rao played the role of an election official who goes to a Naxal-infected area Chattisgarh in Newton to conduct polls. The Amit Masurkar directorial also featured Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

Reports suggest that approximately 161 million Indian citizens in five different states will be participating in the upcoming assembly elections.

Rajkummar Rao's work front

Rajkummar was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's social drama film Bheed which was based on the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown and its subsequent events in India. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana and Pankaj Kapur among others. Despite positive reviews, it underperformed at the box-office.

He has started shooting for the horror comedy film Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and serves as a sequel to the successful 2018 film Stree. Apart from this, he is also starring along with Janhvi Kapoor in Mr. And Mrs. Mahi and portraying blind entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla in Sri.

