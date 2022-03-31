Rajkummar Rao walks down memory lane as he shares a still from his movie 'CityLights' feat wife Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most promising and most talented actors in Bollywood. He has proved his acting prowess in movies such as Kai Po Che, Newton, Shahid, Badhaai Do, Gangs of Wasseypur, and others. And, ‘CityLights’ is also considered to be one of his best works till date. The movie is about a poor farm family from Rajasthan who comes to Mumbai to earn a livelihood. The movie also stars Rajkummar’s now-wife Patralekhaa and is directed by ace director Hansal Mehta.

On Thursday, Rajkummar walked down memory lane as he shared a still from the movie, featuring Patralekhaa. While sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “#CityLights With dreams in their eyes. @hansalmehta @patralekhaa.” As soon as he posted the photo, Hansal Mehta commented, “Such beautiful memories… such a special film.” Rajkummar’s fans also rushed to pour in love in the comment section, A fan wrote, “One of the best movies undoubtedly.” Another user commented, “I love this movie.”

See Rajkummar's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the family drama Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar. In the film, Bhumi Pednekar essays the role of a lesbian woman, while Rajkummar Rao portrays a gay character, however, the two decide to marry each other to hide their true selves from their families. Apart from this, He will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkummar and Janhvi will be collaborating after their horror-comedy Roohi.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao shares a thoughtful message on hard work; Here's what wifey Patralekhaa has to say