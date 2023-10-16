Rajkummar Rao wants to steal Shah Rukh Khan's red jacket from Chaiyya Chaiyya; says THIS about Salman Khan

Rajkummar Rao is easily one of the most interesting and acclaimed actors in Bollywood right now. The National Award winner is also a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview, the Stree actor was asked what he would like to steal from celebrities like SRK, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Vijay Varma. Let's find out his response.

Rajkummar Rao reveals what he would steal from celebs

In a recent interview with India Today during a fashion event, Rajkummar Rao was asked what he would steal from Shah Rukh Khan. In response, he said: "I want to ask Shah Rukh Khan where that red ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ jacket is kept. I would like to have that." SRK wore a red jacket in the iconic song shot on a train's roof for Dil Se. When asked what he would steal from Ranveer Singh, the actor said it would be his accessories.

He also spoke about Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. ''I have a feeling that Abhishek has a great collection of shoes, Salman Khan carries denims quite well and Vijay Varma is a friend and classmate, so I don't have to steal anything from him", he added. In the same interview, the actor stated that he loved the fashion of the 1940s-50s and took names like Sanjeev Kumar, and Dileep Kumar and Hollywood stars like James Dean and Marlon Brandon.

Rajkummar Rao's work front

Rao was last seen playing the role of Tipu in Raj and DK's crime comedy web series Guns and Gulaabs. Both the series and his performance as a kind-hearted mechanic turned criminal were well received. He is currently busy shooting for the horror comedy film Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film serves as a sequel to the successful 2018 film Stree. Apart from that, he is also doing a film called Mr and Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor and Sri. The latter is a biopic on Srikanth Bholla who is a blind industrialist.

