Rajkummar Rao is wife Patralekhaa's part-time photographer and full-time admirer; See the HOT pic

Rajkummar Rao can’t stop gushing over wifey Patralekhaa. The lovebirds who tied the nuptial knot last year in November are head-over-heels-in-love with each other. The husband-and-wife duo seldom shies away from expressing their love for each other, while fans swoon over them. And this time around, the couple has taken the internet by storm with their latest mirror selfie. Sometime back, Rajkummar posted a new picture with his ladylove and it screams ‘oomph’ and ‘hot’, to say the least. Have you seen it yet?

A few moments back tonight, Rajkummar took to his Instagram space and posted a hot mirror selfie featuring himself and his ladylove. Patralekhaa was all about the oomph as Raj turned photographer for her. In the picture, Patralekhaa can be seen in an all-white outfit featuring a frilly shirt and shorts. The actress added some contrast to the look with her black ankle boots. Her hair was left open, and her flawless and glamourous makeup accentuated her look. As she sat on a table against a mirror, Raj clicked her picture. The actor’s smile proved that he might be Patralekhaa’s part-time photographer but he is her full-time admirer.

Sharing the picture, Rajkummar captioned it, "@patralekhaa शीशा और शीशे में तस्वीर। Mirror Selfie-Check Beauty-Check Shirt-Check”

Patralekhaa reacted to the post by commenting, “Loveeeeeee you (red heart emoji)”

Take a look:

On the work front, Rajkummar will be soon seen in the comedy-drama Badhai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The trailer of the film dropped yesterday, and it has left the audience impressed and excited. Apart from this, he also has Mr & Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor.

