Rajkummar Rao on working with Bhumi Pednekar in Badhaai Do: She’s a brilliant performer

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar recent release Badhaai Do deals with the taboo subject of homosexuality. The movie which hit the theatres on February 11 has garnered praises from the audience as well as the critics. To note the film also stars Chum Darang, and it’s the first time that Rajkummar and Bhumi are sharing the screen space for a project. Now, in a recent interview, the actor heaped praise on Bhumi and called her a brilliant performer.

Speaking to India Today, Rajkummar Rao said that he thinks Bhumi is very hard working, sincere, and has a huge heart. “We have pulled her leg a lot and she is such a sport. Bhumi always participates, which is amazing. It is an amazing characteristic to have. She is a brilliant performer - we all know that. But the way we got to know her through this film was the Bhumi I never would have ever imagined." He even called his co-star a brat. “Bhumi is a brat, hum log bahut taang khichte hai ek dusre ki (we tease each other a lot),” shared Rajkummar.

In the movie, Bhumi essays the role of Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, who is interested in women. She marries a cop named Shardul (Rajkummar) to escape the pressure of their families. The movie brought in good numbers at the theaters this weekend. The film managed to retain the positive upward trend on Sunday, February 13. According to Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh the film witnessed a jump of around 30 percent and managed to collect around Rs 7.82 crore net on the third day of release.

Also Read: On Valentine’s Day, Rajkummar Rao revisits his wedding day with Patralekhaa as he pens a sweet note for her

