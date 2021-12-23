Rajkummar Rao wraps up Bheed, poses with director Anubhav Sinha in adorable PIC

Rajkummar Rao has wrapped up his next film with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, Bheed. The actor took to his social media space and shared the news about the same. Raj posted a sweet picture with Sinha, where the director-actor duo can be seen sharing a hug with warm smiles. Sharing this picture, Rajkummar also wrote a sweet caption expressing his happiness about collaborating with the director.

Taking to his Instagram space, Rajkummar shared the picture, and captioned it, “And it’s a Wrap #BHEED. Can’t express in words how amazing I felt working with you my dearest @anubhavsinhaa sir. You’re a gem of a person and a genius filmmaker. इस “भीड़” में एक बहुत अच्छे दोस्त मिल गए मुझे। I love you sir.”

Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha jointly, Bheed reportedly went on floors in November, with Rajkummar kicking off the shoot in Lucknow after his wedding with Patralekhaa. Apart from Raj, Anubhav Sinha’s social drama also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role. This is the second film Raj and Bhumi will be collaborating on after Badhai Do.

Expressing his excitement to be working in the Bheed, Raj had said in a statement, "I am thrilled to be working with Anubhav Sinha. It's a matter of great honour and privilege to collaborate with a filmmaker who has such a distinct voice. Reuniting with Bhushan Kumar feels like coming back on home turf after the success of Ludo last year. I have always found myself gravitating towards stories that trigger conversation."

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao’s post:

