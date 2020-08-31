Rajkummar Rao's birthday wish from girlfriend Patralekhaa gets a hilarious 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' twist

Among the sea of wishes, Rajkummar Rao received a special and adorable message from girlfriend Patralekhaa who shared a hilarious birthday post for the actor.

Rajkummar Rao has completed another year round the sun and the birthday boy is getting a whole lot of love on social media. To add to that, Rajkummar's blockbuster film Stree has also clocked two years and it seems like a double celebration. From his co-stars to friends and fans, Rajkummar was flooded with wishes. Among these sea of wishes was one adorable message from girlfriend Patralekhaa who shared a hilarious birthday post for the actor.

Taking to Instagram, Patralekhaa shared a series of three photos of the actor. While one was a black and white picture, the other two were uber stylish photos of the actor from their vacation. The caption read, "Happy birthday to the golden boy with a beautiful heart." Patralekhaa also gave this wish a hilarious twist and added, "Thank you for telling me #Rasodemeinkauntha #happybirthdayrajkummarrao."

Take a look at Patralekhaa's birthday wish for Rajkummar Rao:

Apart from Patralekhaa, Rajkummar also was showered with wishes from Anuhska Sharma. Taking to social media, Anushka shared a photo of Rajkummar and penned a sweet birthday wish for him. Not just this, she even called him one of the finest actors around in Bollywood. Anushka wrote, “Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors. Have an amazing one Rajkummar."

Farah Khan also wished the actor with a selfie on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest @rajkummar_rao .. sending u loads of love till we can meet again."

Here's wishing Rajkummar Rao a very Happy Birthday!

Credits :Pinkvilla

