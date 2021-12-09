Rajkummar Rao's reaction on Patralekhaa's latest pic from their reception will make you believe in love

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got hitched recently in a dreamy wedding ceremony at Chandigarh. The lovebirds tied the knot after over a decade of dating each other and their wedding pictures took social media by quite a storm. Both the stars melted every heart with how gorgeous they looked on their D-day and their wedding film that was released a couple of days later was full of love. Well, today the actress shared some gorgeous pictures of her and Rajkummar and it appeared to be from one of their wedding festivities.

In the first picture, we can see Patralekhaa donned a ivory white Sabyasachi saree with a heavy green coloured pearl choker necklace. She tied a bun and looked pretty. Rajkummar Rao on the other hand looked dapper in a blue coloured tuxedo as he stood behind Patra and held her. In the remaining two pictures, Patralekhaa gave us a glimpse of her look. Sharing these pictures, she captioned the images as, “A lot like love..” Rajkummar Rao took to the comments section to comment "Forever" with a heart emoji.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa had recently given a glimpse of how Rajkummar Rao had to be away from her due to professional commitments. This would be the first time after their marriage that they would be away from each other.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer Hit The First Case gets a summer 2022 release date