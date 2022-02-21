Rajkummar Rao's sis-in-law Parnalekha heaps praise on Badhaai Do: 'Finally, my community has a film'

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are currently basking in the success of their recently released ‘Badhaai Do’. Fans, celebrities, and even family members have flooded the social media handles with praises and appreciation. Recently, Rajkummar Rao’s sister-in-law Parnalekha took to her Instagram handle and shared her review after watching ‘Badhaai Do’. She even appreciated both the actors for portraying their respective characters with perfection.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parnalekha said: “Badhaai Do,” is an intimate revolution that will activate a desire of transformation in the way “LGBTQIA+” oriented films are made in India.Finally, my community has a film;wherein,two girls are not sexually objectified for being two dykes in love,and two men aren’t being called “meetha” and “chukka” for being homosexual studs.At the end of the day,it’s all about the sensitivity in “the gaze” and not only about “the gays” in LGBTQIA+ films. Really appreciated the “absence” of the “male gaze” in this sensitive queer outing. The emotional,physical and psychological consequences of “lavender marriages” are intense,honourable,honest and dramatic. Add a bit of humour to this conflict and you get a light hearted dramedy called Badhaai do. Watch it!

She praised Bhumi for her role and said, “Thank you,for Sumi! She is me.Shuddered!some of them leading ladies have in the past when asked to play a lesbian. Not you! You’ve led the way!Somewhere,in some corner of rural India,you have inspired a “tomboy” to live her/his/theys life with integrity,honesty and bravery.Thank you,for being you.”

She even wrote words of appreciation for Rajkummar. “Charlie Munger,often speaks of making friends with the eminent dead. Basically,one of the richest men in the world is urging folks to read books written by the greatest thinkers,philosophers etc of all time. It warms my heart to know that your name will appear in the acting books,and that a 100 years later,some random loner or aspiring actor will have found a friend in you. To Shardul and to your brave choices as an actor,” she said.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, Badhaai Do was released in theatres on 11 February.

