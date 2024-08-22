Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekhaa opens up on getting 'bothered' by pregnancy rumors: 'I am a girl and I have days...'

Patralekhaa, actress and wife of Rajkummar Rao, recently addressed the persistent rumors about her pregnancy, discussing the emotional toll they’ve taken. In a recent interview, she expressed her annoyance at the constant speculation, explaining that whenever her stomach looks slightly bloated, people jump to conclusions. She emphasized, "I'm a woman, and there are days when I don't feel my best."

Patralekhaa recently shared how false pregnancy rumors have affected her, particularly when her appearance, such as looking bloated, triggers unnecessary speculation. In a conversation with Galatta India, she admitted that while the rumors initially bothered her, she's learned to ignore the comments. She explained that as a woman, she has days when she doesn’t feel her best, but that doesn't mean she's pregnant. Now, she simply looks at her photos and moves on without giving the rumors much thought.

The actress also spoke about the constant public scrutiny she faces, pointing out how people often criticize everything from her clothing to her hairstyle. She expressed, “I am like, what is this? They have a problem with what you wear, what you don’t wear or whether your hair is done properly or not. I guess that is what it comes with.”

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao got married on November 15, 2021, and have worked together on various projects, including the highly acclaimed film Citylights and the web series Bose: Dead/Alive.

On the professional front, Patralekhaa is set to appear in Anubhav Sinha's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, premiering on Netflix on August 29, 2024. The series, which also stars Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Arvind Swamy, Amrita Puri, Pooja Gor, and Yashpal Sharma, depicts the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814 on December 24, 1999, which was diverted to Kandahar under Taliban control. Besides this, Patralekhaa will be featured in Gulkanda Tales, a series directed by Raj & DK.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao is currently celebrating the success of his recent film, Stree 2, which has been well-received since its release on August 15. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, continues the story from the 2018 hit Stree, with Chanderi now threatened by a new malevolent spirit named Sarkata.

Rajkummar reprises his role, joined again by Shraddha Kapoor. The sequel also features a surprise appearance by Varun Dhawan as Bhediya. Despite facing competition from Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa, Stree 2 has been performing strongly at the box office.

