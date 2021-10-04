Rajpal Yadav reacts to Aryan Khan drug case: I don’t have much knowledge in this matter

’s son is in police remand after NCB produced him and others in the holiday court on Sunday. They were detained by the officials after a raid was conducted at the cruise party in Mumbai. It is being reported that drugs were found in their possession. Well, he is on one-day remand in police custody. Many celebrities have come out in Shah Rukh Khan’s support amid this ongoing case. Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt was among them. Actor Rajpal Yadav also reacted to the news during a press meet.

He said, “This news is also very shocking for me. I am only praying for the future of kids. God gives them the strength and brain to think on the right path. However, apart from this, I don’t have any knowledge in this matter.” Pooja Bhatt had tweeted on the matter, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass.” Meanwhile, Suchitra had tweeted, “Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all. For all those targeting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on film stars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. It's the price of fame.”

Suniel Shetty had spoken about Aryan Khan’s controversy and said, “I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, let’s give that child a breather.”

