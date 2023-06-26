Rajpal Yadav recalls carrying first wife’s dead body on his shoulder at the age of 20

Rajpal Yadav is one of the most established actors in the industry currently. Be it his comic timing or his acting skills, everything is loved by the audience. We have mostly seen him making his fans laugh with his acting, but do you know he is one such actor who has dealt with his own share of tragedies in the past? In a recent interview with Lallantop, the actor opened up about the tragic death of his first wife and how he dealt with it. Scroll down to read it.

Rajpal Yadav opens up about the tragic death of his first wife

In the interview, Rajpal Yadav said that he was only 20 years old when he lost his first wife. He revealed that this tragedy came in his life when a person is not capable of handling the weight of emotions. Rajpal recalled that he was selected to work at an Ordnance Clothing factory at a very young age and because he had a good job, marriage followed. Later he added that his father got him married and his first wife delivered their daughter and died. The actor was supposed to meet her the next day but he was carrying her dead body on his shoulders. He also quipped, “thanks to my family, my mother, my sister-in-law, it never felt like my daughter didn’t have her mother, she grew up with a lot of love.”

Rajpal Yadav also revealed that he took 13 years to establish himself as an actor after his first wife died. In the meantime he studies in NSD, did TV and films, and when in 2000 his film Jungle was released, that is when he felt settled. “I was 31 and then I met Radha. I had gone to shoot The Hero in 2001, where we met and remained in touch. We got married in 2003, after both families agreed to it.”