Rajpal Yadav says he doesn't want to 'carry the burden of the past' as he opens up on serving jail time

Rajpal Yadav's directorial debut titled 'Ata Pata Laapata' failed to make the cut and the actor had defaulted on his loan payment. Read on to know more.

Rajpal Yadav will soon be making his comeback with Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 but the actor's life has been a roller-coaster ride these last few years. As per reports, in November 2018 Rajpal Yadav was sentenced to three-month jail time in a loan default case. For the unversed, the actor had taken a loan of Rs 5 crore from his 2010 directorial debut. The film titled 'Ata Pata Laapata' failed to make the cut and the actor defaulted on his loan payment to Delhi-based businessman M.G. Agarwal.

He then took Yadav to court and the Delhi High Court sentenced him to three months behind bars. However, the actor says he wants to move ahead in life and not address the negativity. Speaking to Times Now, Rajpal opened up on his jail time and said, "For the past 15 years, I have not said anything in my defence. I don't think negatively. I don't know, who is negative or positive. But I know my work and where there is work, there is karma."

He added, "I don't want to carry the burden of the past with me. Let people do what they have to do. If my work is liked, it will go ahead. It is all about life. Like every day, the sun's rays are different, so is Rajpal Yadav. He is known for his creativity and has got the love of the audience. I have got a lot of love and I am very happy."

Rajpal is known for his impeccable comic timing and has entertained us in several films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hungama, Garam Masala, Malamaal Weekly and Chup Chup Ke among others. He will be returning to the big screen with Coolie No 1 and Hungama 2.

Credits :Times Now

