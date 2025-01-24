Rajpal Yadav’s father passes away; actor rushes to Delhi

By Rajni Singh
Published on Jan 24, 2025  |  10:37 AM IST |  4.1K
Picture Courtesy: Rajpal Yadav Instagram

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of the death of an individual. 

Rajpal Yadav's father, Naurang Yadav, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2025. He had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS, where he breathed his last. Just a day prior, Rajpal had returned to Delhi after a trip to Thailand.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

 

Credits: NDTV
