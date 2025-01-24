Rajpal Yadav’s father passes away; actor rushes to Delhi
Actor Rajpal Yadav rushed to Delhi upon receiving the unfortunate news of his father's demise. Read the full story here!
Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of the death of an individual.
Rajpal Yadav's father, Naurang Yadav, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2025. He had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS, where he breathed his last. Just a day prior, Rajpal had returned to Delhi after a trip to Thailand.
