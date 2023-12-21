Raju Chacha Then vs Now: Ajay Devgn, Kajol to Johnny Lever; what actors are upto after 23 years

Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Raju Chacha hit the big screen on December 21st, 2000. The film showed Ajay in a different avatar which was well received. Directed by Anil Devgan, the film also starred Rishi Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Shahbaz Khan, Sakshi Sem, Kinshuk Vaidya, Harsh Lunia, Tiku Talsania, Govind Namdev, Pramod Moutho and Smita Jaykar among others.

Prior to its release, Raju Chacha created a lot of buzz due to its high budget. Upon release, the film met with mixed reviews with particular praise towards the performance of its lead actors. It marked Ajay's debut as a producer. Anees Bazmee and Robin Bhatt served as its writers. Despite the film underperforming at the box office, it has achieved a cult status over the years. As it clocks 23 years of its release, let's take a look at its actors and where they are now.

Raju Chacha: Then and Now

Ajay Devgn as Shekhar Chaturvedi/Rajit Rai

Ajay Devgn plays the role of a conman who is hired to pose as the uncle of three orphaned kids to take over their property. However, he goes through a change of heart after he falls in love with their governess. Ajay gives an earnest performance that generates sympathy initially also, despite his actions going against the tide. When the film was released, he was already an established name in Bollywood. Since then, Ajay has acted, produced, and directed several successful films and continues to be a leading man.

Kajol as Anna/Sanjana Bakshi

Kajol plays the role of a sensitive and soft-spoken Anna aka Sanjana Bakshi who falls in love with Raju Chacha. Upon release, her performance met with a mostly positive critical response. Starting out her career in the 1990s, Kajol was an established name when the film came out. Post its release, she continues to be one of the most popular and influential actresses in Bollywood.

Johnny Lever as Jadu

Johnny Lever plays the role of Jadu, a close confidant of Shekhar. Just like most movies of the 1990s and early 2000s, he acts as a comic relief and continues to shine throughout the story. Johnny acts brilliantly both in comic as well as dramatic scenes. Even to this date, he remains one of the finest comedians and supporting actors in Bollywood.

Shahbaz Khan as Babu

Shahbaz Khan plays the role of Babu, who works for the characters of all the antagonists trying to usurp the property of the three orphaned kids. Khan portrays the character with sheer dedication and the result is a terrifying criminal with a scary eye. Since then, Khan has continued to appear as a supporting actor in several films and television shows.

Kinshuk Vaidya as Rahul Rai

Kinshuk Vaidya plays the role of Rahul Rai, the son of industrialist Siddhant Rai. He is one of the three children inside the mansion around which the story revolves. Throughout the film, Kinshuk acts brilliantly and perfectly showcasing his vulnerability on screen. After this film, he gained further fame with the television serial Shaka Laka Boom Boom. As an adult, he has appeared in a number of films and television shows.

Apart from Kinshuk, the film also had two more child actors: Sakshi Sem who played Rani Rai and Harsh Lunia as Rohit Rai. Sem is a photographer and an actress with names like Rahasya, Ssshh.. under her credit. She divides her time between India and Dubai. Harsh, on the other hand, is also an actor.

Rishi Kapoor, who played the pivotal role of Siddhant Rai, passed away in 2020. Tiku Talsania played the role of Banky Bihari Chaturdevi (B. B. C.) in the film. He continues to play comic characters in films and shows. His daughter Shikha Talsania is also an actress. Other actors like Govind Namdev, Smita Jaykar, and Pramod Moutho are still active in the industry.

Raju Chacha remains a special film for all its cast members. The film's visual effects made it unique among the sea of releases that year. Its emotional story and strong performances connected chords with the audiences even after the film was out of the theatres. Films like these are a reminder of the goodness we need to look into each other and how we shouldn't lose hope even at the bleakest times.

