Raju Chacha turns 23: Kajol recalls working in 'only film' with Rishi Kapoor; fans remind her about Fanaa
Recently, Kajol and Ajay Devgn starrer Raju Chacha clocked 23 years. On this special occasion, the actress took to social media to recall the shooting days.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Raju Chacha remains a significant film of their career. Directed by Anil Devgan, the film also starred the late Rishi Kapoor in a short but pivotal role. Recently, the film clocked 23 years of its release and on this special occasion, Kajol took to her social media handle to celebrate the film and remember working with Rishi.
Kajol celebrates 23 years old Raju Chacha
On December 21st, Kajol and Ajay Devgn starrer Raju Chacha turned 23 years old. On this occasion, she took to her Instagram handle to celebrate the occasion and also wrote that it was her 'one and only film' with Rishi Kapoor.
She wrote, "#RajuChacha is and always will be an epic memory. The first being the fact that it was my one and only film with #RishiKapoor, somebody whom I have always been in awe of as an actor. He was the most amazing actor on screen and it was my honour to work with him in that film. Secondly because we put up this fairyland set on the top of a mountain in Ooty and lived there for nearly ninety days!!! Now that’s truly something that is unforgettable. The whole Devgan family settled house there for three months! Mother , father et all!"
However, users quickly took to the comment section to remind her that she had done several films with the late actor. A user wrote, "No u did kuch khatti kuch meethi with Rishi too!", while another one penned: "You worked with him in Fanaa though?" One fan wrote: "Fanaa too kads".
Ajay Devgn also shared a post on Raju Chacha
Ajay Devgn also shared pictures of Raju Chacha's cassettes and wrote, "Reflecting on 23 years of #RajuChacha, a film that holds my heart for many reasons." He further wrote: "Anil’s directorial debut paved the way for me to embody Raju, a man deeply rooted in emotion, despite walking on the wrong side of the law."
Raju Chacha is directed by Anil Devgan and stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Johny Lever and Shahbaz Khan. Upon release, the film met with mostly positive critical reviews but underperformed at the box-office.
