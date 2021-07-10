Raju Sapte death case: Producers, filmmakers to form a committee with Mumbai police to address grievances

Days after the unfortunate demise of Marathi art director Raju Sapte, the police and entertainment industry comes up with a plan of action to address such issues.

Content Warning: This article includes references to suicide

The Marathi film industry recently witnessed a massive jolt after art director Rajesh Maruti Sapte aka Raju Sapte died by suicide at his home in Pune. While his sudden demise came as a shock to everyone, he had released a gutwrenching video before taking the drastic step. In the video, he had allegedly claimed to have faced harassment by Rakesh Maurya of the Labour Union which had affected his projects following which he decided to take the drastic step.

And while the incident has raised concern in the industry, as a recent update, the cops have joined hands with the entertainment industry and are planning to form a committee to address such issues. Talking about the same, Joint Commissioner of Law And Order, Vishwas Nangare Patil said, “We have devised a plan of action. In fact, I have just finished a meeting with the producers, art directors and other members of various departments. All my senior inspectors, DCPs and ACPs also attended the meeting to understand the challenges faced by them and grievances are redressed immediately. The Mumbai Police will be working on this plan along with Mira Bhayandar and other units where maximum shootings take place. All the ACPs will be coordinating in the case.”

Patil also asserted that the cops have received several complaints about the film unions and producers have said that they are forced to make the payments to them. He emphasised that while these complaints will be addressed, pending complaints about the destruction of sets by notorious people will also be taken into consideration. “If there are old complaints pending, action will be taken and complaints that have not been registered will be registered and FIR will be filed in those cases. Our home minister has said that there should be fearlessness in the film industry when he held a meeting with them so we are acting on it. A WhatsApp group is being formed and I am going to be part of it for some time to streamline the process and functioning of the group,” Patil added. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Patil has also held a meeting with the producers and filmmakers and wants them to work fearlessly.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

