Raju Srivastava passes away at 58

Several members of the entertainment and political fraternity have extended their condolences as they mourn Raju Srivastava's demise.

There is a piece of heartbreaking news coming in from the Television industry. Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava , who was hospitalized for more than a month following a cardiac arrest, passed away on September 21. The nation's favourite comedian was hospitalized at Delhi's AIIMS on August 10. He collapsed while running on the treadmill in a South Delhi gym and was rushed to the hospital by his trainer. He was given immediate CPR followed by angioplasty.

It was on Thursday (August 18) evening that Sunil Pal informed about Raju Srivastava's situation getting critical. He stated that the comedian's brain stopped functioning. Later in the evening, rumours about his death started doing the rounds. Pinkvilla contacted Ahsaan Qureshi and he told us that doctors have lost hope and have wished for some miracle to save him.

About Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava, who was active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.

On the professional front, Raju Srivastava featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya.

Not many know but Raju Srivastava was also the Chairman of the Film Development Council, Uttar Pradesh, and he worked tirelessly to build a Film City in UP.

