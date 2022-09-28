Raju Srivastava’s daughter Antara drops emotional note for Amitabh Bachchan; READ here

Just a week ago, on September 21, popular comedian Raju Srivastava left heavenly abode, thus giving a major setback to his fans and well-wishers. Though this news is yet to be digested by the comedian’s near and dear ones, Raju Srivastava’s daughter Antara has shared about her father’s equation with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and how he felt about him and his works. Crediting Amitabh Bachchan for playing an instrumental role in her father’s success, Antara, daughter of late comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, on Tuesday expressed her gratitude towards the megastar for standing by their family in these tough times, news agency PTI reported.

Srivastava, who was first noticed for his resemblance to Bachchan, regarded the legendary veteran actor as his childhood hero and idol. The comedian died last Wednesday at the Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 58. In an Instagram post shared on Srivastava’s official page, Antara wrote, “Extremely grateful to Shri @amitabh bachchan uncle for being there for us every single day during this tough time. Your prayers gave us an abundance of strength and support, which we will remember forever…” “My mother Shikha, brother @aayushmaan.srivastava, my entire family and I, @antarasrivastava, are eternally thankful to you. The love and admiration he receives globally is all because of you,” she wrote alongside the pictures of her father with the screen legend.