Raju Srivastava’s daughter Antara drops emotional note for Amitabh Bachchan; READ here
Did you know that comedian Raju Srivastava was the first person who noticed his resemblance with Amitabh Bachchan and regarded the veteran actor as his childhood hero and idol? Read here.
Just a week ago, on September 21, popular comedian Raju Srivastava left heavenly abode, thus giving a major setback to his fans and well-wishers. Though this news is yet to be digested by the comedian’s near and dear ones, Raju Srivastava’s daughter Antara has shared about her father’s equation with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and how he felt about him and his works.
Crediting Amitabh Bachchan for playing an instrumental role in her father’s success, Antara, daughter of late comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, on Tuesday expressed her gratitude towards the megastar for standing by their family in these tough times, news agency PTI reported.
Srivastava, who was first noticed for his resemblance to Bachchan, regarded the legendary veteran actor as his childhood hero and idol. The comedian died last Wednesday at the Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 58.
In an Instagram post shared on Srivastava’s official page, Antara wrote, “Extremely grateful to Shri @amitabh bachchan uncle for being there for us every single day during this tough time. Your prayers gave us an abundance of strength and support, which we will remember forever…”
“My mother Shikha, brother @aayushmaan.srivastava, my entire family and I, @antarasrivastava, are eternally thankful to you. The love and admiration he receives globally is all because of you,” she wrote alongside the pictures of her father with the screen legend.
According to Antara, Raju Srivastava had saved Bachchan’s number as ‘Guru ji’ in his contact list. “You are my father’s idol, inspiration, love and Guru. Since the first time dad saw you on the big screen, you have stayed within him forever. He not just followed you on-screen but off it also,” Antara wrote in the post.
During his hospitalization at AIIMS Delhi, Amitabh Bachchan had sent a voice note to Srivastava’s family to help them with the stand-up artiste’s treatment. “Him reacting on listening to your audio clip clearly shows what you meant to him,” wrote Antara in the post. A day after Srivastava’s demise, Bachchan had posted a tribute on his personal blog and remembered the comic for his “sense of timing and the colloquial humour”, news agency PTI reported.
Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS on August 10 following a heart attack while working out at a Delhi hotel gym, PTI reported. He was cremated in the presence of family and close friends in Delhi last Thursday, the news agency reported.
Srivastava, whose career spanned almost four decades was seen in several hit Hindi movies such as Maine Pyaar Kiya and Baazigar before gaining nationwide fame as a participant in the 2005 comedy competition show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Later, he went on to become the Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council.
