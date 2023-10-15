Rajveer Deol admits getting affected by rumors about father Sunny Deol: ‘I would ask my mom certain questions’

Rajveer Deol, the younger son of Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol made his acting debut with the romantic drama Dono, recently. The star kid, who is one of the youngest members of the illustrious Deol family, has made head turns with his charming screen presence and good looks in his debut film and is clearly here to stay. In his recent interview with Zoom Entertainment, Rajveer Deol, who opened up about growing up away from movies, revealed how the rumors about his superstar father Sunny Deol affected him.

Rajveer Deol says he was affected by rumors about father Sunny Deol

In his interview with Zoom Entertainment, Rajveer Deol, opened up about handling rumors about his superstar father's personal life, and stated that it was indeed difficult. However, the Dono actor added that he never judged anyone, based on what he read and heard. "As a kid, you take it very seriously and get affected. That’s when you need to have more communication with your family members to make you realize that, that’s not reality, this is reality.," revealed the star kid.

"I would ask my mom certain questions and she would tell me," further added the young actor. "Rajveer Deol added that a person has to be very empathetic with everybody, and has to walk in everybody’s shoes at times, especially after becoming an actor.

Rajveer Deol credits mother Pooja Deol for his simple childhood

The star kid also revealed that it was his mother Pooja Deol, who made sure that he had a simple life away from the film industry, throughout her childhood. Rajveer Deol, hilariously stated "If fame was the Sun, my mother is like Pluto", and revealed she doesn't 'give s**t about Bollywood'.

The Dono actor also thanked her for helping him grow up more real and honest and feels it is the biggest blessing he has ever had. "Because in this fame line, there are a lot of fake people. And I have someone who is such a genuine person in my life, so I thank her a lot," added Rajveer Deol. "I am very close to my mom. I was closer to my mom than to my dad. Dad was very strict. I think he was just scared so much, he was so protective, so he would keep deadlines," he concluded.

