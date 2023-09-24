Rajveer Deol reveals advice given by father Sunny Deol before his debut: ‘Someone who’s less privileged…’

Sunny Deol is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest outing, Gadar 2. After the senior superstar made a successful comeback to the film industry after a long hiatus, the Deol family is now eagerly awaiting the Bollywood debut of the senior superstar's younger son, Rajveer Deol. The star kid is set to make his acting debut with Dono, the upcoming romantic drama.

In a recent chat with Zoom, Rajveer Deol extensively spoke about his dealing with the privileges of being a star kid, nepotism, and much more. Interestingly, the budding actor also revealed the advice given by his superstar Sunny Deol, about balancing the star kid status and his privileges.

Rajveer Deol reveals the advice given by his father Sunny Deol before his debut

According to the young actor, his superstar father has always reminded him about his privileges, and reminded him that it is extremely important to work harder. "My father always reminded me that someone who is less privileged than me will always work harder," revealed Rajveer Deol, in his chat with Zoom. "I always thought that I should feel like I deserve this. I should feel that I'm good enough for this. So, since I was a kid, that mentality was already in my head, and I did not want a helping hand in anything," he further added.