Rakesh Roshan to begin preparations for Krrish 4 starring Hrithik Roshan in June; Reports

In June last year, Bollywood’s heartthrob Hrithik Roshan celebrated 15 years of Krrish by announcing the fourth part of the movie and promised his fans the return of the popular franchise. Not only this, but the actor had also given a slight hint about the film's plot. He had shared a post that read, "The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4."

The talks for Krrish 4 have been on for quite a long time now and fans have been eagerly waiting for the update. Well, here’s some good news for all Krrish fans. As per the latest reports in a news portal, Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan will soon begin work on the film. A source close known to ETimes revealed, “The preparation on Krrish 4, including casting of the film, will begin in June this year.” The leading lady for the film is yet to be decided.

In a previous interview, Rakesh revealed that Hrithik doesn’t do many films in a year. He informed that the Vikram Vedha actor likes challenges and the opportunity to play inspiring characters, hence he does not do many films. The filmmaker further said that Hrithik works in films where he wants to justify the character and to get that kind of character and subject is not frequent.

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

