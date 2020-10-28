Rakesh Roshan confirms wife Pinkie Roshan tests negative for COVID 19; Says ‘She is fine now’

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan was asymptomatic and was, reportedly, in home quarantine post the diagnosis.

It hasn’t been long when ’s fans witnessed a sense of anxiety after Bollywood’s Greek God’s mother Pinkie Roshan was tested positive for COVID 19. While the lady was undergoing the required medical treatment, the Roshans were taking the necessary precautions to keep the deadly virus at bay. It was undoubtedly a difficult time for the Roshans. However, they have finally a sigh of relief as Pinkie Roshan has finally managed to beat the highly transmissible virus. Yes! Pinkie has now tested negative for COVID 19.

The news was confirmed by Rakesh Roshan in his interaction with Times of India and is glad about this development in his wife’s health. He stated, “She is fine now, all negative by God's Grace.” To note, Pinkie was asymptomatic. The Roshan’s took the precautions wherein Hrithik had, reportedly, moved into quarantine in his beachside flat, away from his parent’s house. On the other hand, Sussanne who was also staying with Rakesh Roshan’s house had moved to Versova flat with her kids. To recall, Pinkie had earlier spoke about her COVID 19 diagnosis and stated that every 20 days or so, they have been getting everyone checked as a precaution. This includes all the family members and the staff.

Meanwhile, Pinkie had celebrated her 66th birthday lately. While it was a quarantine birthday for her, the veteran actor made her day special with a heartfelt post on Instagram wherein he shared a beautiful pic with the birthday woman and wrote, “Happy Birthday #Pinkie peace & happiness always. God Bless!”

